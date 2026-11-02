Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh is among one of the great revolutionaries who played significant role in Indian freedom movement. His life still inspires youth with patriotism, courage and social justice. To take his legacy forward, government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has taken several initiatives ranging from development of memorials to heritage conservation and cultural programs.

Prominent among these efforts are the development of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex at Khatkar Kalan, naming Mohali Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh and installing his 30-feet high bronze statue at 'Nishan-e-Inquilab Plaza' on Airport Road.

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The Punjab Government is developing Shaheed Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan as an important centre of heritage, education and cultural tourism. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex is being developed at a cost of approximately Rs. 52 crore.

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The project includes components like Heritage Street, Digital Library, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Exhibition Site and Reconstructed Rural Environment. Through modern audio-video technology and various exhibitions, there is a plan to highlight

the life of Bhagat Singh, the freedom movement and role of his comrades to the people.

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This objective is to develop Khatkar Kalan not only as a memorial site, but as a centre for students, researchers and tourists to understand history and heritage.

In programs like 'Jashn-e-Inquilab' organized by the government, the martyrdom of Shaheed Sukhdev and Rajguru along with Bhagat Singh and the legacy of the freedom movement was presented through cultural mediums. Efforts were made to connect youth with the life and struggle of revolutionaries through music, Dhadi Vaars and theatre. Staging of play like 'Gagan Damama Bajio' was also part of this objective, in which the revolutionary journey of Bhagat Singh and his companions was presented on stage.

The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is focusing on Bhagat Singh's legacy by linking it with education, equality, social justice and public welfare. True tribute to martyrs is not only by building memorials in their name, but by encouraging youth of Punjab to imbibe their qualities.