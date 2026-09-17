Digital Revolution in Property Registration

The real development of any state is determined by the ease and timely availing of government services by citizens. In this direction, the 'Easy Registry' system started by the Punjab Government under the dynamic stewardship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has been fruitful in simplifying the registration of land-property documents. This digital initiative has proven to be a great relief to the common man in comparison to the old and complex procedures related to registries.

In the past, getting registration of any property done was a complex task for common citizens. People had to face great harassment due to repeated rounds of offices, standing in long queues, unnecessary paperwork and interference of middlemen. Complaints of corruption were also common in this system, which wasted precious time and money of people. All this has now become a thing of the past. The government has taken this issue seriously and found the solution through online medium.

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The implementation of the new Easy Registry system is indeed an accomplishment of Punjab Government. Now online process can be initiated sitting at home. With the online method, the role of middlemen has ended and complete transparency has been ensured in the process. As per the rules, there is a provision for Sub-Registrars to file objections within 48 hours and review to be done by higher officials. Along with this, people can get information about the current status of their registry directly through WhatsApp and avail the facility of getting property registered from any Sub-Registrar office of their district.

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Since the launch of 'Easy Registry' scheme in 2025, more than 6 lakh documents have been successfully registered. The continuous increase in the number of registries every month is proof that common people have wholeheartedly utilized and benefitted from this digital reform. This initiative of administrative reforms with judicious use of technology is playing a significant role in strengthening digital governance.