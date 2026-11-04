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Home / Advertorial / Easy Registry brings Transparency, Time Bound Service in Punjab

Easy Registry brings Transparency, Time Bound Service in Punjab

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Advertorial
Updated At : 05:34 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photo: Tribune file
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The 'Easy Registry' system started to make the property registration process more simple, time-bound and digital in Punjab has registered an important transformation in the field of citizen services. The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann started this initiative as a pilot project from Mohali in July 2025. Services related to property registration have been shifted from office-based system and linked to an online

and time-bound model. From July 2025 to 8 September 2026, 9,87,425 documents were registered in Punjab through the Easy Registry system.

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The token and fixed appointment system in Easy Registry emphasizes on reducing unnecessary waiting time in offices. According to the feedback of beneficiaries, registry of most applicants was completed in about 35 minutes on the scheduled day. With checking of documents within 48 hours and information about application status through WhatsApp, the need for repeated rounds of government offices has also reduced.

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To increase transparency, 'First In - First Out' system has been implemented. Under this, files are dealt in the same order in which they are received, thereby making the process more systematic and time-bound. Apart from this, pre-scrutiny of documents and time-limit for objections has been fixed, so that the applicant can get necessary information in advance for registry.

Another specialty of this reform is that citizens have been given the facility to get registration done at any sub-registrar office within the district. This has reduced dependence on one particular office. Options like online deed drafting, help counter and service assistants have also provided assistance to citizens at different stages of the process.

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Payment system has also been made digital. Calculation of stamp duty and registration fee is done online and facility of payment in a single transaction is made available through integrated system of 25 banks. While, through WhatsApp updates citizens can know the progress of their application and can convey their complaints or demand for extra payment directly to concerned officers.

At technical level, facility of automatic preparation of digital fard has also been added with integration of Jamabandi portal. Identity verification process has been linked to digital security through consent-based e-KYC.

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