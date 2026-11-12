Empowering Women through Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana

The basic objective of the Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana of Punjab Government is to provide regular financial assistance to women along with making them economically self-reliant. According to the government, when a woman has certain economic resources for her needs, it also strengthens her decision-making ability in family and social life.

Under 'Mukhyamantri Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana', the first instalment was released on 1st July 2026. As per the provision of the scheme, eligible women of General Category are being given assistance of Rs. 1,000 per month, while eligible women of Scheduled Caste category are being given assistance of Rs. 1,500 per month.

As per this, an eligible woman of General Category gets assistance of Rs. 12,000 annually, while an eligible woman of Scheduled Caste category gets assistance of Rs. 18,000 annually.

In the initial payment of the scheme, aggregate amount of three months was released. Accordingly, Rs. 3,000 was credited to account of General Category women, while Rs. 4500 to the account of eligible women of Scheduled Caste category. On 1st October, instalment in the same proportion has been deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

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More than 72 lakh women have already registered under the scheme. The large number of registrations reflects the wide scope of the scheme. Beneficiaries are being included in the scheme on the basis of eligibility and verification process.

The benefit of 'Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana' is being given to eligible women voters of Punjab of 18 years and above. Documents like Aadhaar Card and Voter ID are necessary for this. An important feature of the scheme is that eligible women who are taking benefit of social security schemes like old age pension, widow pension or disability pension can also take benefit of this scheme along with their existing pension.

If more than one woman in the same family is eligible, then on fulfilling the eligibility conditions, all can get the benefit of the scheme. While government employees, sitting or former MPs-MLAs and income taxpayers are not included in the scope of this scheme.

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The Punjab Government has made a budget provision of Rs. 9,300 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana'. Provision of such a large amount shows the government's plan to implement the scheme at a wide level and bring large number of eligible women under the ambit of regular financial assistance. With amount reaching directly into bank account, transparency in payment system is also ensured.