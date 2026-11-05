Students going to college in the morning bus, women heading to the city for jobs, and women going from villages to hospitals & markets. This is a common sight in Punjab's government buses. The common feature is that female commuters don't have to pay fare for ticket.

In Punjab, the facility of free travel in government buses for women has transformed the public transport usage considerable. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government started the scheme in the year 2021 and now it is among the most used women-centric facilities of the state. Every month women are making about 1.20 crore free bus journeys. While, about 3.5 lakh women avail this facility on a daily basis.

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The effect of this facility is not limited to only bus fare. For a student travelling daily, saving in fare can mean less economic pressure on studies. For a working woman, it reduces the cost of daily commuting. While for women living in rural areas, government bus becomes a relatively accessible medium to reach the city.

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Seeing this scheme only as 'free travel' limits its wider impact. Easy access to public transport increases mobility of women and facilitates their movement out of home for education, employment, health services and other important jobs.

This facility is available for all women in state government-run buses, with requirement of Aadhaar card for identification.

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The Punjab government is planning to make operation of this scheme more systematic and digital. Preparation is being done to bring smart card system for women, so that in future card-based verification can be done instead of Aadhaar.