With the aim of making women socially and economically strong and self-reliant in the state, the Punjab Government has taken very important and historic steps. The free bus travel scheme started under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has become the basis of a major change in the daily life of the women of Punjab. This unique facility is not only making transportation easy but is also eradicating the economic barriers coming in the way of higher education, employment and skill development of daughters of the soil.

Working women of rural and urban areas of Punjab, girl students studying in colleges or schools and housewives are taking full advantage of this scheme. Now, women in Punjab travel to their offices, factories, educational institutions and training centers without any mental or financial hastle. A large investment of about Rs. 2042 crore has been made by the government under this important scheme. During this progressive journey, heavy financial investment has been made from the exchequer by the government to run this scheme uninterruptedly and smoothly.

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The scope and impact of this pro-people service being provided in government buses of Punjab is very vast. According to the figures, about 1.20 crore women across the state are availing the benefit of this free bus travel facility every month, which is a big proof of the popularity of this scheme. The Punjab Government believes that this is not just a free facility of transportation but a powerful means of creating a new feeling of self-confidence, self-respect and freedom in the minds of women. When the daughters, sisters and mothers of the state become self-reliant, the society itself moves forward on the path of development. The Punjab Government has laid special emphasis on this scheme as women's empowerment is the real foundation of a progressive and healthy society.