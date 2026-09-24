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Home / Advertorial / Freedom from Lal Lakeer: My House, My Pride

Freedom from Lal Lakeer: My House, My Pride

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Advertorial
Updated At : 05:43 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
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One of the prime needs of human existence possession of own roof and house. In the rural areas of Punjab, large number of families despite living in their own houses since generations were deprived of legal ownership. As they were in ambit of 'Lal Lakeer' (Red Line), they did not have any valid property ownership documents. Finding a permanent solution to this serious issue, the 'Mera Ghar, Mera Maan' scheme started under the far-sighted leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is proving to be a boon for the rural population.

Under this scheme, government property cards are being issued to citizens living inside 'Lal Lakeer' in villages. By initiating this campaign from Tarn Taran district, the government has given a clear message that protecting the rights of village people and making them stand on their feet is a priority of the government. As a resultant of property cards, people living in villages are becoming official and legal owners of their own property.

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'Mera Ghar, Mera Maan' is not just a registry process but a social revolution in villages. When a poor or middle-class person gets legal documents of his/ her land, self-confidence increases manifold and there is a sense of security. The more positive impact of this step has been that there has been a huge reduction in mutual disputes and fights over property. Earlier, due to lack of clear evidence, matters remained entangled in courts for a long time. With ownership rights, people can easily take loans from banks and sale & purchase of property can be done in a transparent manner.

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This property card is working like an Aadhaar card for land in Punjab. This pro-people initiative started by the Punjab Government has proved to be a milestone in the rural development of Punjab.

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