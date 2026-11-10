From Stubble to Solution: Changing Picture of Farming in Punjab

Agriculture is the backbone of the country's food security, but the stubble left after paddy harvesting has long been a major challenge for farmers and the environment. To deal with this challenge, Punjab Government is not only focusing on awareness, but is spearheading a comprehensive mass-campaign along with providing practical options, modern machinery and scientific technology to farmers. The sincere efforts being made by Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is visible in the form of a remarkable reduction in stubble burning incidents.

From the year 2023 to 2025, an 86 percent reduction was recorded in stubble burning incidents in Punjab. Whereas 36,663 incidents of stubble burning were reported in 2023, this number considerable decreased to 10,909 in 2024 and 5,114 in the year 2025. This decline has been possible by promoting alternative management techniques and coordinated efforts at administrative level by the state government.

However, the target of the government is to further reduce the incidents of stubble burning. The Chief Minister is personally involved and is emphasizing on a wide information and awareness campaign regarding stubble management, so that direct dialogue can be established with farmers at village and block level. In this campaign, along with government departments, efforts are being made to make Panchayats, farmer organizations, NGOs and social workers active partners.

The Punjab Government is emphasizing on spreading message to farmers through machinery demonstrations at ground level, street plays, meetings with Sarpanches, oath ceremonies alongwith participation of NGOs and social workers in this campaign. Its objective is to make farmers aware about the damage caused by stubble burning as well as to acquaint them with options that can be easily adopted.

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There is a plan to make this campaign more effective through social media, radio jingles, print media, television, mobile SMS and outdoor.

The government is now also emphasizing on encouraging farmers, panchayats, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and other rural institutions involved in stubble management.