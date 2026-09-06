The Punjab government has shown a new and exemplary approach in the recruitment process by providing employment to youth on a large scale.

“Rozgar Kranti” (Employment Revolution) started under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Punjab has given a new turn to the fate of the youth of the state. Under Mission Rozgar, youth is being provided government jobs in various departments of Punjab purely on the basis of merit and qualification. So far, government has provided jobs to about 70,000 eligible candidates in a transparent manner without any recommendation. This historic achievement has created a wave of new hope and lasting prosperity in villages, towns and cities of the state.

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The biggest impact of this impartial and transparent recruitment process is that the trust of the youth of the state in the government system and policies has increased manifold. Earlier, where youth was fed up with unemployment and forced to invest their capital in moving abroad, now they are proving their mettle while staying in Punjab itself. Serving the government while staying with their family is like a dream come true for them and this process is continuing without any hindrance.

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The scope of these pro-people policies of the government is not only limited to the existing departments but is also being extended to other sectors keeping in mind the future needs. Recently, the Punjab Government has constituted a high-level committee to ensure special reservation for 'Agniveers' in government services. This committee is preparing a comprehensive outline for the smooth implementation of the benefit of reservation, which will further increase employment opportunities for the youth of Punjab in the future. This far-sighted approach of the Punjab Government is rapidly moving the state towards the path of progress. The success and growth of the young generation is laying the foundation for a progressive Punjab.