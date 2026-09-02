High-Tech Ambulances Saving the Journey of Life 

The value of every single second is crucial in saving a precious life. The High-Tech Ambulances running on the roads of Punjab seem no less than an angel and have completely changed the emergency health system of the state. This initiative of the Punjab Government is helping in strengthening the emergency response network of the state. These new ambulances are equipped with modern medical equipment needed to save the lives of patients. In every vehicle, arrangements have been made for life-saving medicines, oxygen cylinders, Ambu-bags and GPS tracking system for real-time monitoring. Any citizen can avail this free service by dialing 108 or 112 in case of emergency. Due to excellent coordination between the control room, hospitals and the paramedics staff present at the spot, immediate assistance to patients is being ensured.

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The Health Department has also included 7 special and ultra-modern 'Child Memorial Ambulances' in this emergency fleet. Dedicated to the immortal memory of the innocent children who lost their precious lives during a devastating road accident in Samana (District Patiala), it is a true tribute to these victims and their families. During sudden accidents on roads or emergency situations, the Government is giving top priority to taking the patient to the hospital within the most critical time i.e. the 'Golden Hour' so that no one's life is put at risk.

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At present, these high-tech ambulances have the excellent capability to reach the affected patient within just 15 minutes in urban areas and about 20 minutes in remote rural areas, while the next big and important target of the government is to further reduce this time limit to just 10 minutes so that there is not a second's delay in getting help. The main objective of the Chief Minister of Punjab, S. Bhagwant Singh Mann, is to ensure completely that no citizen in the state loses life due to lack of emergency medical treatment in time. With the successful launch of this high-tech ambulance service, even the common people living in the remote and backward rural areas of the state are getting emergency health care absolutely free, which has not only given a big boost to the health revolution in Punjab but has also fully ensured the safety of the lives of lakhs of residents of the state.