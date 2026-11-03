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Home / Advertorial / Historic Step Towards Good Governance in Punjab- ‘Digi Punjab’ Portal

Historic Step Towards Good Governance in Punjab- ‘Digi Punjab’ Portal

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Advertorial
Updated At : 11:39 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. File
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In the direction of making government services simple, transparent and accessible to citizens in Punjab, the state government has launched the ‘Digi Punjab’ portal. The launch of this integrated digital portal on 1st September by Punjab Government aims at providing time-bound services to people in a seamless manner.

In the first phase of the ‘digi.punjab.gov.in’ portal, more than 300 government services of 12 departments have been made available. These include services like birth and death certificate, medical fitness certificate, marriage registration, arms license issuance and renewal. Apart from this, facilities like police verification, tenant and domestic helper verification, income and residence certificate, caste certificate, social security pension, labour welfare schemes and water connection approval, etc., have also been linked to this platform.

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The government's plan is to make more than 800 government services available on this portal in the next two months. This will facilitate citizens to access services of various departments through a single digital medium.

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The main feature of this initiative is to fix a time-limit for each service. Emphasis will be on tracking the application process and providing services within the stipulated time. If there is delay in action on an application, there will be a system to fix accountability of the concerned officer. Real-time tracking facility has also been kept in the portal, through which applicants know about the status of their application.

Often people have to go to different offices to get certificates made or to avail any government service. This costs time and money. This problem is more especially for daily wage labourers and residents of rural and remote areas. Through the new portal, the government is trying to reduce these difficulties. Through mobile-friendly interface, citizens will be able to apply for services sitting at home and keep an eye on its progress. For assistance of citizens facing difficulties related to technology, service centres and doorstep delivery service 1076 will also continue to play an important role.

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According to data, under the ‘Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’, more than 76 lakh beneficiaries have been covered and more than two crore QR-coded certificates have been sent through SMS and WhatsApp. Apart from this, more than 45,000 patwaris, sarpanches and councillors have cleared of more than one crore applications through their mobile phones.

The State Government has a further plan to expand digital reach of government services by linking ‘Digi Punjab’. This initiative of Punjab Government is an effort to reduce the distance between administration and common public through digital technology. Now its next important phase will be to link all proposed services to the portal and to ensure that citizens of rural and remote areas along with urban areas can also easily avail these facilities.

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