DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Advertorial / Honouring Martyrs - A True Tribute

Honouring Martyrs - A True Tribute

article_Author
Advertorial
Updated At : 08:01 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Advertisement

When a soldier lays down his life while guarding the borders of the country or maintaining internal security, that irreparable loss is not only of his family but of the entire nation. The Punjab Government under guidance of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has decided to provide Rs 1 Crore financial assistance to families of martyred soldiers belonging to the state. This is not just economic relief package but a true tribute to bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The supreme sacrifice made by the military, paramilitary and security personnel has severe emotional and financial impact on their immediate families. Though no financial compensation can compensate or replace a human life, still it is very crucial for future life, education and security of the martyr’s family.  Making the family economically self-reliant and secure is basic duty of government.

Advertisement

Under this humanitarian initiative by Punjab Government, this help is being provided not only to heirs of bravehearts from Armed forces but also to Para-Military Forces and other security units. This has secured daily economic needs as well as higher education and future of children of martyr’s families.

Advertisement

This strengthens trust in security and justice that sacrifice of protectors will never go in vain. Such benevolent initiatives boost morale of affected families and act as source of inspiration for the young generation to imbibe spirit of patriotism and selfless service.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts