Honouring Martyrs - A True Tribute

When a soldier lays down his life while guarding the borders of the country or maintaining internal security, that irreparable loss is not only of his family but of the entire nation. The Punjab Government under guidance of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has decided to provide Rs 1 Crore financial assistance to families of martyred soldiers belonging to the state. This is not just economic relief package but a true tribute to bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The supreme sacrifice made by the military, paramilitary and security personnel has severe emotional and financial impact on their immediate families. Though no financial compensation can compensate or replace a human life, still it is very crucial for future life, education and security of the martyr’s family. Making the family economically self-reliant and secure is basic duty of government.

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Under this humanitarian initiative by Punjab Government, this help is being provided not only to heirs of bravehearts from Armed forces but also to Para-Military Forces and other security units. This has secured daily economic needs as well as higher education and future of children of martyr’s families.

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This strengthens trust in security and justice that sacrifice of protectors will never go in vain. Such benevolent initiatives boost morale of affected families and act as source of inspiration for the young generation to imbibe spirit of patriotism and selfless service.