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Home / Advertorial / Industrial Investment Gains Pace in Punjab

Industrial Investment Gains Pace in Punjab

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Advertorial
Updated At : 04:57 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. PTI file photo
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Promoting industrial investment in the state has become imperative to strengthen Punjab's economy and create adequate employment opportunities for the younger generation. Along with the traditional agriculture-based economy, the 'Invest Punjab' initiative started under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has given momentum to the industrial sector by attracting investment from established business houses of the country.

To further accelerate industrial development, in an important meeting of the Punjab Cabinet held on 10th June 2026, important amendments to special government policies under 'Industrial and Business Development Policy-2026' and 'Punjab Udyog Kranti Initiative' were approved.

Under these amendments, the scope of financial concessions has been increased. At the same time, arrangement has been made to directly benefit existing industrial units. These decisions have sent a positive message among investors and the possibilities of expansion of industrial units already existing in the state has also increased.

During the year 2025, projects worth about Rs. 57,000 crore investment have been implemented. This is an indication that due to business-friendly policies and 'Single Window' system, the trust of companies in Punjab has been strengthened.

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This increase in industrial investment has reduced the state’s over dependence on agriculture sector. New investment in the industrial sector is likely to boost production, employment, exports and ancillary business.

The broader objective is to provide a conducive environment for investment in Punjab and to expand industrial activities in the state.

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