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Home / Advertorial / 'Invest Punjab' – Strengthening Punjab’s Economy

'Invest Punjab' – Strengthening Punjab’s Economy

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Advertorial
Updated At : 05:16 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. File
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Primarily aiming at creating maximum employment opportunities and strengthening the economy, Promoting industrial investment in Punjab is need of the hour. The 'Invest Punjab' initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has brought on the roadmap of Industrial Revolution. This step is not only instilling trust and confidence amongst industrial houses/ investors, but is also giving a new definition to Industrial future in Punjab.

A large investment of about Rs. 1.74 lakh crore has been made in the state of Punjab. Moving further in this direction, important amendments to special government policies under 'Industrial and Business Development Policy-2026' and 'Punjab Udyog Kranti Initiative' have been approved by the government. Under these amendments, by widening the scope of financial concessions, provision has been made to directly benefit the existing industrial units, which has sent positive message to investors.

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Investment projects worth about Rs. 57,000 crore have been implemented at the ground level. This is proof that due to the business-friendly policies of the government and the 'Single Window' system, the trust of industrial houses has been restored. With new projects coming in IT, manufacturing, and other modern industrial sectors, lakhs of new employment opportunities will be created. With ample business and employment opportunities available within the state, youth will avoid moving abroad in search of employment. This will check the trend of 'Brain Drain' (migration of Punjab's talent) and the intellectual and physical potential of the state can be utilized for the development of Punjab.

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Under 'Invest Punjab', with land allotment, approvals, electricity and tax-related facilities being provided under one roof, red tapism has come to stand still. In simple words, this industrial wave is taking the state towards economic stability.

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