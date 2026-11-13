‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’: Big Platform for Village Talent

The land of Punjab has always been a nursery of sports talent. Players from the state have left an indelible mark at national and international level in varied sports including hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, athletics and cricket. With the objective of giving new energy to this sporting heritage, the Punjab Government under the able leadership of by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is promoting ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ as a sports mahakumbh aiming at wide public participation. The 4th season of 2026 was formally launched from Bathinda on 5th September and competitions are ongoing in various districts.

On 19th August, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the target is to connect more than 10 lakh players in this season. This initiative, which provides a platform to players from the age of 14 - 70 years, is an attempt to bring different generations together on the field instead of limiting sports to only youth. Competitions are being organized at block, district and state level regularly.

Recently, along with 38 sports disciplines, four para-sports — para athletics, para powerlifting, para badminton and wheelchair basketball — have also been included. For the first time, tennis-ball cricket for boys and girls has been included as an exhibition sport. QR code-based free registration facility has also been started for players, so they can register from anywhere.

Sports is being seen as a medium to discover talent as well as give positive direction to the youth of Punjab. Special focus is being given on discovering & nurturing talent from rural areas to big platforms. Competitions to be held in all 23 districts and 153 blocks of the state.

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The positive impact of this initiative is now visible at the grassroots level as well. In September, block and district level competitions started in Rupnagar, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib and other districts. In Rupnagar, district level competitions started from 28th September, in which players of various age groups are getting opportunity to show their talent in various sports including athletics, kabaddi, volleyball, football, kho-kho and hockey.

To encourage sports, attractive prizes and career-related facilities are being offered by State Government. At state level, gold medal winner is being given Rs. 10,000, silver winner Rs. 7,000 and bronze medal winner Rs. 5,000. There is also a provision to give gradation certificates to medal winners up to 40 years of age, so they are eligible for government jobs under sports quota.

The participation in the last three seasons also shows the expansion of this campaign. According to the government, 3.50 lakh players participated in the first season, more than 4 lakh in the second and 4.35 lakh players in the third season. A total of Rs. 25.51 crore prize money was distributed in these three events to the winners.

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The government is also emphasizing on increasing budget for sports and giving financial assistance to players for training and preparation. Assistance of up to Rs. 15 lakh for Olympic preparation and up to Rs. 8 lakh for Asian Games and Commonwealth Games preparation is being provided to players.

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ has also been linked to awareness against drugs and giving positive direction to youth. Connecting youth with discipline, competition and team spirit by involving them in sports is the basis of this comprehensive campaign.