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Home / Advertorial / 'Mera Ghar, Mera Maan': Villagers in Punjab Getting Legal Right to Property

'Mera Ghar, Mera Maan': Villagers in Punjab Getting Legal Right to Property

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Updated At : 04:59 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. PTI file photo
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The legal ownership of one's house is of utmost importance in a person's life. In rural areas of Punjab, a large number of families were living in their houses devoid of clear legal documents of property. As they were under the ambit of 'Lal Lakir', many rural families, despite being owners of their house, were facing difficulty in formally proving ownership of property.

Aiming at providing permanent solution to this issue, the 'Mera Ghar, Mera Maan' scheme started under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has proved extremely beneficial for the rural population. Under the scheme, government Property Cards are being issued to people living within Lal Lakir in villages.

This campaign was launched from Tarn Taran district. After getting the property card, people living within Lal Lakir are getting official documents regarding their property. Due to this, it is becoming easier for them to prove legal right over their house and property.

For rural families, this initiative is not limited to only providing documents. Having a clear record of property provides legal security to people regarding their house and land.

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In the absence of clear ownership documents of property, many times disputes related to land and houses in rural areas continued for a long time. Availability of clear ownership record has been helpful in resolving such disputes and increasing transparency in property-related matters. The Property cards being issued under 'Mera Ghar, Mera Maan' are playing an important role in becoming official proof of property for rural people.

Legal property documents enable access to banking and financial services easier for villagers. On the basis of clear record of property, eligible persons can apply for facilities like loans from banks. Apart from this, clear ownership documents also help in increasing transparency in transactions related to purchase and sale of property.

'Mera Ghar, Mera Maan' is not only a scheme to provide property documents, but an initiative towards giving formal identity to rural families pertaining to their property rights.

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