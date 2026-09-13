DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Advertorial / “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana” - Securing Financial Independence of Women

“Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana” - Securing Financial Independence of Women

article_Author
Advertorial
Updated At : 08:15 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
Advertisement

“Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana” is a welfare initiative by the Government of Punjab that provides monthly financial assistance to eligible adult women across the state. The “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana” is proving to be a milestone in Women’s Empowerment. It has brought a constructive change in the lives of women of Punjab. This progressive scheme started by Punjab Government has been successfully implemented at ground level and eligible women across the state are availing its benefit.

Under this scheme, all eligible women aged 18 years or above are being given financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer directly into bank accounts. General category women are entitled to receive Rs 1,000 per month and SC category women Rs 1,500 per month.

Advertisement

A budget of Rs 9,300 Crore has been allocated for “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana”. Registration is going on very smoothly at Anganwadi Centers and Sewa Kendras. Thousands of women are daily getting registered in order to avail its benefit.

Advertisement

Effective 1st July, this scheme has made women self-reliant and financially stable to a great extent. Women are no longer dependent for small personal needs and basic requirements of children. With economic freedom, participation in family and social decisions has also become stronger. This is a revolutionary step towards strengthening of women power in the state.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts