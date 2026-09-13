“Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana” - Securing Financial Independence of Women

“Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana” is a welfare initiative by the Government of Punjab that provides monthly financial assistance to eligible adult women across the state. The “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana” is proving to be a milestone in Women’s Empowerment. It has brought a constructive change in the lives of women of Punjab. This progressive scheme started by Punjab Government has been successfully implemented at ground level and eligible women across the state are availing its benefit.

Under this scheme, all eligible women aged 18 years or above are being given financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer directly into bank accounts. General category women are entitled to receive Rs 1,000 per month and SC category women Rs 1,500 per month.

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A budget of Rs 9,300 Crore has been allocated for “Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana”. Registration is going on very smoothly at Anganwadi Centers and Sewa Kendras. Thousands of women are daily getting registered in order to avail its benefit.

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Effective 1st July, this scheme has made women self-reliant and financially stable to a great extent. Women are no longer dependent for small personal needs and basic requirements of children. With economic freedom, participation in family and social decisions has also become stronger. This is a revolutionary step towards strengthening of women power in the state.