DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Advertorial / 'Rangla Punjab' Mission – A Ray of Hope

'Rangla Punjab' Mission – A Ray of Hope

article_Author
Advertorial
Updated At : 05:14 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Advertisement

The actual development of any state or country is determined by the educational opportunities being provided to its youth, especially for students from economically weaker and backward classes. Education is a strong tool that can alleviate masses from the vicious cycle of poverty. Taking this pro-people philosophy forward, the scholarship scheme being run by the Punjab Government for Scheduled Caste (SC) students has emerged as a historic and commendable initiative.

The 'Rangla Punjab' mission under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, released Post-Matric Scholarship of Rs. 271 crore for more than 2.7 lakh SC students. It is a testimony to the fact the Punjab Government considers Education as the biggest medium of social change. Often due to financial constraints, many meritorious students are forced to leave their studies midway as they cannot bear the heavy expenses of higher education. This scheme launched by the state government has brought great relief to students enabling them to achieve their goals without any financial hurdle.

Advertisement

This scheme is not limited to financial assistance alone, it is a crucial step towards social justice, equality and community empowerment in society. Apart from this, providing free/ subsidized coaching facility for competitive examinations including 'NEET', JEE, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), NIFT and Armed forces is a far-sighted decision. Due to expensive coaching fees, children from poor families were unable to appear in competitive examinations, but now the doors of reputed institutions of the country are open for meritorious children.

Advertisement

Releasing an amount of Rs. 196 crore during the financial year 2025-26 and providing benefit of scholarships to more than 1.65 lakh students shows that the Punjab Government is implementing its promises at the ground level. This progressive initiative in the field of education will play an important role in securing and strengthening the future of Punjab. These policies are not only shaping the future of students but are also creating a wave of positive change in society.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts