'Rangla Punjab' Mission – A Ray of Hope

The actual development of any state or country is determined by the educational opportunities being provided to its youth, especially for students from economically weaker and backward classes. Education is a strong tool that can alleviate masses from the vicious cycle of poverty. Taking this pro-people philosophy forward, the scholarship scheme being run by the Punjab Government for Scheduled Caste (SC) students has emerged as a historic and commendable initiative.

The 'Rangla Punjab' mission under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, released Post-Matric Scholarship of Rs. 271 crore for more than 2.7 lakh SC students. It is a testimony to the fact the Punjab Government considers Education as the biggest medium of social change. Often due to financial constraints, many meritorious students are forced to leave their studies midway as they cannot bear the heavy expenses of higher education. This scheme launched by the state government has brought great relief to students enabling them to achieve their goals without any financial hurdle.

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This scheme is not limited to financial assistance alone, it is a crucial step towards social justice, equality and community empowerment in society. Apart from this, providing free/ subsidized coaching facility for competitive examinations including 'NEET', JEE, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), NIFT and Armed forces is a far-sighted decision. Due to expensive coaching fees, children from poor families were unable to appear in competitive examinations, but now the doors of reputed institutions of the country are open for meritorious children.

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Releasing an amount of Rs. 196 crore during the financial year 2025-26 and providing benefit of scholarships to more than 1.65 lakh students shows that the Punjab Government is implementing its promises at the ground level. This progressive initiative in the field of education will play an important role in securing and strengthening the future of Punjab. These policies are not only shaping the future of students but are also creating a wave of positive change in society.