Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Advertorial / 'Rangla Punjab' Mission: Remarkable Opportunity Through Education

'Rangla Punjab' Mission: Remarkable Opportunity Through Education

article_Author
Advertorial
Updated At : 07:23 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Advertisement

The real development of any state or country is determined by the educational opportunities provided to its youth, especially students from economically weaker and backward sections. Education is a powerful medium that alleviate masses from the vicious cycle of poverty. 

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, 'Rangla Punjab' mission has offered Post-Matric Scholarship worth Rs. 271 crore for more than 2.7 lakh SC students. It is clearly evident that the Punjab Government is determined to make Education as the biggest medium of social transformation. 

Often, due to financial constraints, meritorious students are forced to abondon their studies midway. 'Rangla Punjab' mission has proved to be a blessing for such students so that they can achieve their goals without any financial hurdle. 

This scheme is not limited to only financial assistance, but is an important step towards social justice, equality and community empowerment. 

Advertisement

Apart from this, providing free/subsidized coaching for NEET, JEE, CLAT, NIFT and Armed Forces exams is another futurist decision. Due to high coaching fees, children of poor families were unable to prepare and appear for competitive exams, but now doors of prestigious institutions have opened for them. 

Releasing Rs. 196 crore during FY 2025-26 for more than 1.65 lakh students shows that the government is fulfilling its commitment to cause of promoting Education sincerely.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts