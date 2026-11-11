'Rangla Punjab' Mission: Remarkable Opportunity Through Education

The real development of any state or country is determined by the educational opportunities provided to its youth, especially students from economically weaker and backward sections. Education is a powerful medium that alleviate masses from the vicious cycle of poverty.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, 'Rangla Punjab' mission has offered Post-Matric Scholarship worth Rs. 271 crore for more than 2.7 lakh SC students. It is clearly evident that the Punjab Government is determined to make Education as the biggest medium of social transformation.

Often, due to financial constraints, meritorious students are forced to abondon their studies midway. 'Rangla Punjab' mission has proved to be a blessing for such students so that they can achieve their goals without any financial hurdle.

This scheme is not limited to only financial assistance, but is an important step towards social justice, equality and community empowerment.

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Apart from this, providing free/subsidized coaching for NEET, JEE, CLAT, NIFT and Armed Forces exams is another futurist decision. Due to high coaching fees, children of poor families were unable to prepare and appear for competitive exams, but now doors of prestigious institutions have opened for them.

Releasing Rs. 196 crore during FY 2025-26 for more than 1.65 lakh students shows that the government is fulfilling its commitment to cause of promoting Education sincerely.