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Home / Advertorial / Reviving Sports – A Farsighted Step for a Drug Free Punjab

Reviving Sports – A Farsighted Step for a Drug Free Punjab

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Advertorial
Updated At : 05:26 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
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In the past few decades, drugs have wreaked havoc in the state of Punjab. This serious problem cannot be solved with only legal strictness. The permanent solution to this menace is that the boundless energy of youth should be channelized towards a positive direction. Recognizing this need, the efforts of Punjab Government to revive Sports in the state is truly commendable and sighted initiative.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, a target to construct 3,100 playgrounds and stadiums in the state has been set. This is to create a strong sports structure in villages and cities of Punjab. Under this scheme, a large number of playgrounds have already been dedicated to the youth. Utilization of funds for basic infrastructure and construction of grounds for sports clearly reflects the commitment of the government. With the availability of modern gyms and training facilities in the state, the inclination of youth towards sports will definitely increase. Apart from physical fitness, pursuing sports creates a sense of discipline and confidence amongst the youth.

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The government has also opened doors for substantial cash prizes and government jobs to encourage youth of the state. Recently, 87 players who won the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award along with 1,070 medal-winning players have been honoured with cash prizes worth crores of rupees. Apart from distribution of cash prizes, Olympic and Asian Games medal winners, many players have also been given government jobs. Financial assistance is also being provided to players directly through transfer in their bank accounts in order to equip them for preparation of tournaments.

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Indian Women's Cricket team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur alongwith players Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur have been honoured by the state government for winning the One Day World Cup Championship. Apart from this, Cash prizes have also been given to renowned players Amanpreet Singh and Neeraj Kumar for winning world championship in shooting. The fertile land of Punjab has always given the country great players in the field of Hockey and Kabaddi. Hosting international level tournaments in the state is a matter of pride for Punjab. Organizing competitions at school and college level and reviving traditional games is another meaningful step towards creation of a healthy society. The dream of a drug-free, healthy and vibrant Punjab can be turned into reality not just with slogans but with dedicated efforts of the Government being made at the ground level.

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