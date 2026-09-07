Sadak Surakhya Force – Punjab’s Lifesaver on Roads

A journey, which starts happily to meet a loved one or to reach one's workplace, sometimes turns into eternal sorrow due to a sudden road accident. To prevent accidents on the roads and the loss of precious lives, the 'Sadak Surakhya Force' was started under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. This unique and historic initiative has proved that timely help can save anyone's life.

In a short span of two years since its inception, Sadak Surakhya Force has recorded unparalleled achievements. Talking about statistics, a major decline of 50.12 percent has been recorded in the death rate due to road accidents, which is a big achievement. The jawans of the force have given a new life to more than 47,000 persons who were victims of accidents by providing them immediate first aid and medical facilities. These are not just statistics but stories of thousands of families being saved from devastation.

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To implement this scheme, the Punjab Government has left no stone unturned in strengthening the infrastructure. The government has handed over 144 vehicles equipped with ultra-modern facilities to the force, which include 116 Toyota Hilux and 28 Scorpio cars. These vehicles and trained personnel have been deployed at a distance of every 30 kilometers on about 5,500 kilometers long highways and main roads of the state. About 1597 dedicated and trained employees are engaged in this service. These dedicated teams work continuously for 24 hours and patrol up to 15,000 kilometers daily. Along with the main roads, link roads are also included in this ambit so that even in rural areas no citizen faces inconvenience in times of trouble.

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In case of any untoward incident, when a citizen calls the toll-free number 112, as soon as the information is received, the force reaches the accident site without any delay within just 6 to 10 minutes. This force is not only saving the lives of the injured but is also ensuring that the valuable belongings, mobile phones and cash of the victims are safely delivered to their family members. This step of the government is also playing an important role in strictly enforcing traffic rules and preventing accidents in the state. The Sadak Surakhya Force is proving to be a milestone in the direction of making the roads of Punjab safe and reliable and has ignited a new hope of safety in the minds of common people.