“Sade Buzurg Sada Maan” - For Dignified, Secure & Healthy Life

The strength of any society is judged by the status and respect provided to its elders. 'Sade Buzurg Sada Maan' campaign under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is a historic milestone. Main objective of this campaign is to provide safe, dignified, healthy and happy life to all elderly citizens of the state.

Punjab Government has made administrative work very easy for the elders. Through 1076 Helpline, elders can apply from the comfort of their home and avail various facilities. Old Age Pension is directly transferred into bank accounts ensuring transparency.

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To ensure legal rights of its senior citizens, thousands of cases have been disposed under 'Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007'. To prevent harassment, neglect or exploitation, 'Elder Helpline 14567' functional day and night where complaints can be lodged without hesitation and fear.

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As regards their healthcare, special health camps are conducted across state regularly, inclusive of Eye Test, Cancer Screening, Bone Check-up, Physiotherapy. A large number of elderly population has availed benefits provided by the state. Crores of rupees have been released as grant to improve Old-age homes ensuring nutritious food, accommodation and medical facilities.

With cooperation of local administration, Police, Panchayati Raj and Youth Clubs, awareness camps are held in villages and cities to make society more sensitive towards the elders. This is not just a scheme but a symbol of commitment that every elder lives with head high, respect and dignity.