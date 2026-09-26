DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Advertorial / “Sade Buzurg Sada Maan” - For Dignified, Secure & Healthy Life

“Sade Buzurg Sada Maan” - For Dignified, Secure & Healthy Life

article_Author
Advertorial
Updated At : 05:47 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. File
Advertisement

The strength of any society is judged by the status and respect provided to its elders. 'Sade Buzurg Sada Maan' campaign under CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is a historic milestone. Main objective of this campaign is to provide safe, dignified, healthy and happy life to all elderly citizens of the state.

Punjab Government has made administrative work very easy for the elders. Through 1076 Helpline, elders can apply from the comfort of their home and avail various facilities. Old Age Pension is directly transferred into bank accounts ensuring transparency.

Advertisement

To ensure legal rights of its senior citizens, thousands of cases have been disposed under 'Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007'. To prevent harassment, neglect or exploitation, 'Elder Helpline 14567' functional day and night where complaints can be lodged without hesitation and fear.

Advertisement

As regards their healthcare, special health camps are conducted across state regularly, inclusive of Eye Test, Cancer Screening, Bone Check-up, Physiotherapy. A large number of elderly population has availed benefits provided by the state. Crores of rupees have been released as grant to improve Old-age homes ensuring nutritious food, accommodation and medical facilities.

With cooperation of local administration, Police, Panchayati Raj and Youth Clubs, awareness camps are held in villages and cities to make society more sensitive towards the elders. This is not just a scheme but a symbol of commitment that every elder lives with head high, respect and dignity.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts