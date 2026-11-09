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Home / Advertorial / 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar': Facilitating Good Governance in Punjab

'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar': Facilitating Good Governance in Punjab

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Advertorial
Published At : 05:13 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. File
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The 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme started by the Punjab Government has proved to be a revolutionary step towards providing better, transparent and convenient administrative services to the citizens at their doorstep. Through this unique doorstep delivery system and 1076 helpline, government work has been made extremely simple, accessible and hassle-free. Under this scheme, 437 services are available for the people of Punjab.

Earlier, people had to make rounds of offices even for small government works, stand in long queues and often had to take help of middlemen. This technology-based system has made the administrative system highly efficient and accountable.

Impact of 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme is indeed noteworthy. More than 3.10 lakh beneficiaries have availed benefits of the scheme sitting at home. More than 4.18 lakh appointments have been booked. Pending cases have considerable reduced.

After booking an appointment, trained operators personally reach the applicant's house. They collect necessary documents and complete the online application process there itself.

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This scheme has proved to be a big boon especially for senior citizens, disabled persons, working professionals and people living in remote rural areas. Now certificates and approvals are received at home directly through WhatsApp and mobile services.

This visionary initiative is setting new standards for delivery of public services and thereby helping in fulfilling dream of 'Good Governance' in the state of Punjab.

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