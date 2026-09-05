Big steps are being taken in a planned manner by the Punjab Government to take the Education sector of the state to greater heights. The 'Sikhya Kranti' (Education Revolution) started under the stewardship of Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann has transformed government schools. Due to these meaningful reforms in the education system, today the government schools of the state are giving tough competition to private institutions.

To ensure uninterrupted studies and safety of girl students, the government is providing free bus facility to girls studying in 'Schools of Eminence' and other government schools. About 15,500 girl students across the state are being benefitted from this important scheme. Parents are sending their daughters to schools without any financial worry. Apart from this, keeping in view the health and hygiene of girls, Rs. 77 lakh has been released for installing sanitary pad incinerator machines in 385 schools of the state.

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Promoting the use of modern technology in government schools of Punjab, more than 9,000 smart classrooms and 5,000 computer laboratories have been established. To upgrade the infrastructure of schools, the government has given a budget of Rs. 20 crore for high-speed fiber Wi-Fi connections in all government schools. Apart from this, under NABARD (EDS-39), during the financial year 2025-26, with an amount of Rs. 136 crore, new rooms, science labs, computer labs, multipurpose rooms, kitchens, medical rooms, playgrounds and toilets have been prepared in 1,703 schools.

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To raise the standard of education, Principals and teachers are being sent for special training to countries like Singapore and Finland. From April 2022 till now, about 13,765 new teachers have been recruited. Apart from this, teachers working on contract have been given regular jobs.

In the year 2025-26, the government provided books and free uniforms to students on time. Under this, a budget of Rs. 28.20 crore has been kept for 2,70,853 students of pre-primary, 71,940 other needy students and 1,27,174 students of class 1st to 5th. A budget of Rs. 6,80,19,600 has been released to provide free uniforms to 48,959 needy boys of class 6th to 8th and 64,407 needy students of general category. Due to the upgradation of government schools, the results of students are also favorable. During the year 2026, 305 students of government schools cleared JEE Mains and 882 students cleared the 'NEET' examination, which is commendable.