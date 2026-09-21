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Home / Advertorial / Strengthening of Irrigation & Canal System in Punjab

Strengthening of Irrigation & Canal System in Punjab

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Advertorial
Updated At : 12:51 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. File
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Agriculture is the backbone of Punjab's development and its main basis is water. When there is a shortage of water, the hopes of farmers also start dimming. For a long time, residents of the Kandi and semi-hilly areas of Punjab were facing this serious challenge. Due to the uneven topography, farmers had to depend on expensive tubewells or rainwater.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government has taken steps to bring about a historic change in the Irrigation system. The Mann Government has made extensive efforts to strengthen the Canal system. According to Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, the availability of water at the tails in the state has increased from 26% to 80%. So far, Rs. 6700 crore has been spent to strengthen the basic infrastructure of irrigation across the state. In this series, seven new projects worth Rs. 45.74 crore have been undertaken in Fazilka area while three projects worth Rs. 33.51 crore have completed and dedicated to the farmers.

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As regards Kandi area, the 'Kathgarh Lift Irrigation Scheme' worth Rs. 214 crore is proving to be a historic milestone. Under this, water is lifted up through pumps by connecting it with the Bist-Doab canal and is delivered to the semi-hilly areas through a vast pipeline network. With the completion of this scheme, the number of villages getting canal water facility in Balachaur area will increase from 72 to 105 and the area under irrigation will increase from 28,205 acres to 39,705 acres. About 94,000 kilometers long pipelines have been laid to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the fields.

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This important project is being completed in three phases. The first phase was completed in February 2026, benefiting 4,000 acres of 13 villages. The second phase is likely to be completed by September 2026, which will cover 5,500 acres of 14 villages. Under the third phase, 2,000 acres of 6 villages will get irrigation facility at a cost of Rs. 40 crore. This scheme will transform 11,500 acres of land comprising of 33 villages.

The usage of canal water, which was earlier only 22%, has now increased to 78% in the state of Punjab. Due to these efforts of Punjab Government, the falling level of underground water has been checked, electricity consumption has been decreased and a vast improvement has been witnessed in the fertility of the soil. Projects like Kathgarh Lift Irrigation Scheme will not only increase the income generation but will also change the face of the Kandi area and make Agriculture sector viable and profitable for the farmers of the state.

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