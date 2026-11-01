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Home / Advertorial / Transparent and Accountable Administration – “Anti Corruption Action Line”

Transparent and Accountable Administration – “Anti Corruption Action Line”

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Advertorial
Updated At : 05:38 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. File
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To make the administrative system transparent and effective in Punjab, emphasis is being laid on a corruption free Punjab.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Government started the ‘Anti Corruption Action Line’ under the ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against corruption. Its objective is not only to redress complaints, but also to provide a platform to common people to put forward complaints related to corruption without any fear or pressure.

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Citizens can register complaints related to corruption through the WhatsApp number 9501200200 and toll-free helpline 1800-1800-1000 issued by the Punjab Government.

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If any government employee or officer misuses his position and demands bribe, then citizens can register a complaint substantiated relevant audio, video or other evidence. The objective of this system is to establish direct contact between the complainant and the administration and to provide a formal medium to people to bring forward cases related to corruption.

Strict action is being taken by the Punjab Government on complaints received through Anti Corruption Action Line. In cases related to corruption, criminal cases have been registered against many officers and employees and in some cases arrests have also been made.

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The objective is to ensure accountability in the government machinery and to give the message that cases related to corruption are being taken seriously under the prescribed process of complaint and investigation.

Controlling corruption is not only the responsibility of government departments. The role of common citizens is also important in updating concerned agencies, thereby enabling administration in investigation and action.

To ensure corruption-free administration, participation of all three — government, government employees and common citizens — is necessary. The Anti Corruption Action Line started in Punjab is part of this comprehensive system and is facilitating a clean system of administration.

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