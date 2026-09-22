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Home / Advertorial / Transparent and Accountable Administration towards Corruption Free Punjab

Transparent and Accountable Administration towards Corruption Free Punjab

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Advertorial
Updated At : 05:37 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
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The success of any state can be judged by how transparent, impartial and corruption-free its administration is. A positive change has taken place in the administrative setup of Punjab, thereby giving common citizens the ease of getting day to day work done in a transparent and efficient manner.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government, implementing the policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against corruption, launched the 'Anti-Corruption Action Line'. The main objective of this step is not only to dispose off complaints but also to provide the people of Punjab with a strong platform where they can raise their voice without any fear or pressure. The dedicated WhatsApp number 9501200200 and Toll Free Helpline number 1800-1800-1000 issued by Punjab government signifies hope and trust for the citizens of Punjab. Now if any public servant exploits his position and demands a bribe, people can directly send audio, video or any other proof against him/her and report at dedicated numbers.

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The result of this campaign has been very encouraging and meaningful. Fight against corruption is now no longer limited to just government departments but has become a shared and common cause of every citizen. When the common man becomes aware and exposes the wrong elements, accountability is automatically fixed in the government machinery. Immediate strict action is being taken by the administration on the complaints received on the Action Line. Criminal cases have been registered against many tainted officers and employees and many have been arrested as well. This strictness is a clear signal that the present government will not show any leniency towards corruption.

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In fact, this initiative is not just aiming at figures, but is a leap towards good governance, transparency and active participation of people. This system is removing fear from the minds of people and instilling confidence that their voice will be heard and strict legal action will be taken on every legitimate complaint. A corruption-free Punjab is only possible if the government machinery and the common man work in tandom against this menace. The Anti-Corruption Action Line has emerged as a strong pillar in paving the way towards an honest, transparent and accountable administrative system.

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