Transparent Recruitment Becomes New Identity in Punjab

In Punjab, large-scale appointments are being made based on merit, transparency and equal opportunity in the government sector. Under the stewardship leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government has provided jobs to about 71,000 youth in the last four and a half years. This recruitment drive has continued consistently in various government departments. It prominently includes recruitment in Punjab Police. On 27th August, appointment letters were given to 1,746 youth in Punjab Police. With this, recruitment of 13,092 candidates in Punjab Police has been completed in the last four and a half years.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann believes that government jobs should not be given on the basis of any recommendation, but on the basis of qualification and merit with complete transparency and impartiality.

The job opportunities are not limited to only police or any one department. The 355 youth appointed in June got recruited in various departments including Technical Education, Cooperation, Local Bodies, Water Supply and Sanitation, Animal Husbandry, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, etc.

Many steps have also been taken to connect youth with technical education and skill development along with employment. 25 new ITIs are being built in Punjab, while 13 existing ITIs are being upgraded. Rs. 20 crore has been spent on modernization of government polytechnic colleges and Rs. 12 crore has been invested for construction, repair and renovation of buildings. In 8 government polytechnic institutes, Cyber-Physical System Laboratories are being established in collaboration with IIT Ropar whereas Innovation Labs have already been established in 5 polytechnics.

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To link technical education with employment, Semester Internship Program has also been started in 91 polytechnic colleges of the state. Its objective is to provide practical experience to students in industries along with academis. Captain Amol Kalia Centre of Excellence is being established at a cost of Rs. 23 crore in Nangal, while a new ITI is being built at a cost of Rs. 17 crore in Sardulgarh.