Unified Digital Portal – Towards Good Governance

Punjab Government under the able and visionary direction of CM, Mr. Bhagwant Singh Mann has launched Digi.Punjab.gov.in, the state’s unified digital portal. This portal brings over 300 government services across 12 departments under a single, mobile friendly platform, ending the era of fragmented portals, manual files and repeated visits to government offices. The people of Punjab can now easily access a wide range of essential public services spanning multiple departments of the government.

Key offerings include vital health documents like birth and death certificates, medical fitness certificates, home affairs services such as issuance and renewal of arms licenses and justice services for marriage registrations.

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Additionally, residents of Punjab can seamlessly utilize labour welfare schemes, local government property transfers, medical education registrations, police verification services, revenue certificates, social justice caste certificates and water supply connection sanctions.