War Against Drugs – Punjab Fights Back

To deal with the terrible issue of Drugs and to bring the youth of the state back on track, extensive and strict action is being taken across the state under the campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War Against Drugs) by the government. With the aim of uprooting this menace of drugs and ensuring direct participation of common people, the government has specially issued an Anti-Drug Helpline number, the results of which are proving to be very meaningful and effective.

Under this, any citizen of the state can share secret information about drug smugglers and illegal activities without any hesitation or fear by contacting the WhatsApp number 97791-00200, because the identity of the informer is kept completely safe and secret.

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During this decisive campaign of the Punjab Government, the Punjab Police has so far registered more than 68,389 FIRs and arrested more than 92,264 accused. During the marathon raids conducted by police teams, a large consignment of more than 5,480 kilograms of heroin has been seized so far. To economically weaken the serious network of drug trafficking, properties worth more than Rs. 760 crore of smugglers have been seized, while 64 hawala operators involved in illegal transactions have also been put behind bars.

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To give further impetus to this campaign at the ground level and to create a wave of awareness in the villages, 'Village Defence Committees' and 'Ward Defence Committees' have been formed by including more than 1.5 lakh dedicated members. These committees are playing an important role in the anti-drug war by acting as strong eyes and ears for the administration and on the basis of data and information provided by them, about 600 drug smugglers have been nabbed.

The government is not only tightening the legal noose against criminals but the infrastructure of de-addiction centers and rehabilitation schemes across the state has also been fully strengthened to bring the youth trapped in the quagmire of drugs back on track, so that the victims can be brought back into the mainstream. To free Punjab from all kinds of drugs, goondaism and corruption is the main goal of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The state government and this mission can be successful if every citizen of Punjab also supports the government.