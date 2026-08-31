In view of the health challenges in today's fast-paced era, the Punjab Government has launched the 'CM's Yogshala' program with an aim to make citizens of the state healthy. This pro-people initiative started under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is reaching every household in Punjab with the message of wellness. The main objective of this program is to make ancient yoga tradition a part of the daily life of citizens in ensuring a healthy life.

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Under this scheme, free yoga classes are being organized regularly both in the morning and evening in every nook and corner of Punjab, i.e., in all districts, blocks, towns and villages of the state. Lakhs of common citizens across the state are joining this campaign and taking personal benefit. The government has deployed teams of specially experienced and certified yoga teachers to run this program smoothly. These expert teams impart training to people comprising of asanas, pranayama and meditation.

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People suffering from common health issues like stress, hypertension, joint pain and mental fatigue are getting great relief through this Yogshala. Children, youth, women and elderly, people of all sections are eagerly participating in this program. With the combination of ancient yoga and meditation, positive changes are being observed in the daily lifestyle of people, thereby increasing their work efficiency too.

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The Punjab Government has made this pro-people scheme very simple, accessible and convenient for the public so that any person can take advantage of it without any difficulty. If people in an area want to take yoga training and they have a suitable place for practice along with a group of at least 25 members, then they can avail the service of a free yoga instructor. For any kind of information or registration in this regard, the government has issued a toll-free number 76694-00500 and also made available the official website https://cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in, where one can easily apply online. The 'CM's Yogshala' program running under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is creating a new chapter of wellness in the state.