Happy Farmers, Industrial Growth and Zero Domestic Electricity Bills

Zero Electricity Bills for the people of Punjab is a great economic lifeline for the people of Punjab. The guarantee of '300 units of free electricity per month' started on 1st July 2022 by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is showing positive results at the ground level. Statistics bear witness that at present the electricity bill of about 90 percent of domestic consumers in Punjab is zero. This important decision has led to substantial saving in the monthly budget of middle-class families.

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Often during the summer months, unscheduled power cuts due to increased demand for electricity were common, but now due to proper management of the administrative structure, uninterrupted electricity is being provided not only to domestic consumers but also to the industrial sector. With continuous power supply to Industries, Industrial development of the state has gained new momentum thereby making the business environment favourable.

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Being an agrarian state, the importance of electricity for the farmers of Punjab is well known. Commitment of free and uninterrupted supply for agriculture sector is being fulfilled by the government with full intensity. More than 8 hours of electricity supply for tube wells during the sowing and growing of paddy has been ensured. An even bigger relief is that earlier farmers who had to stay awake at nights to irrigate the fields, are being provided electricity during the daytime.

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In order to continue these facilities, the state government is laying special attention to strengthening the basic infrastructure of electricity. Under this, the government has registered a historic achievement by purchasing the 540 MW capacity 'Goindwal Sahib Thermal Power Plant', which has significantly increased Punjab's own power generation capacity. Along with this, the working system of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has been made more transparent and efficient. This phenomenon makes it clear that every single penny of the government exchequer is being sincerely utilized for the welfare of the people.