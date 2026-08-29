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Home / Advertorials / 'Meri Rasoi Yojana' - A Support For Families

'Meri Rasoi Yojana' - A Support For Families

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Advertorials
Updated At : 10:19 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
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The Punjab Government has launched 'Meri Rasoi Yojana' with an aim to strengthen food and nutritional security of the needy and economically weaker families of the state. In this current era of inflation, this scheme has emerged as a meaningful step to keep the household budget of families stable and reduce anxiety. Started from village Bhalwan in Sangrur district under the leadership of Chief Minister of Punjab, Mr. Bhagwant Singh Mann, the main objective of this public welfare scheme is to reduce household expenses of common citizens and provide them with financial relief. 

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Under this important scheme, free ration kits are being distributed on a quarterly basis to 40 lakh needy families of Punjab. According to the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Lal Chand Kataruchak, more than four and a half lakh food kits have been completely delivered to the beneficiaries at the ground level under this program so far. Each ration kit includes essential food items for daily use, which include 2 kg dal (pulses), 2 kg sugar, 1 kg salt, 200 grams turmeric powder and 1 litre pure mustard oil. The Punjab Government has clarified that these ration kits are completely separate from the wheat already being given to eligible beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. 

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During the budget for the year 2026-27 in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had announced that a budget of Rs 900 crore has been kept for the robust implementation of this scheme. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann believes that ensuring nutritious food for every citizen and child of the state is not just a promise but basic moral duty of the government. MARKFED has been designated as the nodal agency to run this scheme smoothly and maintain the distribution system properly. The Department of Food and Civil Supplies is ensuring that there is no compromise on the quality of the food items being distributed, under any circumstances. Strict instructions have been issued by the government that if any complaint of substandard items being found in the kits is received, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned responsible persons without any delay. Thus, 'Meri Rasoi Yojana' of Punjab Government is giving a new shape to public welfare efforts while safeguarding interests of every section of society and is proving to be a strong support for lakhs of families in the state.

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