‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana’ – A Shield for Punjabis

The 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana' launched by the Punjab Government has emerged as a great moral and financial support for the residents of the state. In most parts of the country, health services are still beyond the reach of common people or the poor, but the Punjab Government has taken exemplary steps in this direction and has claimed to give every resident a secure and healthy future.

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Under this important and pro-people scheme, every eligible family of Punjab is being provided cashless treatment up to Rs. 10 lakh per year, which is quite comprehensive. Expanding the scope of the scheme, about 900 government and private hospitals across Punjab have been empanelled so that patients can get immediate and proper treatment without any harassment in case of emergency, accidents or any serious illness. This list includes serious heart diseases, cancer, dialysis, orthopedics and many other serious surgical procedures.

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The process of availing the benefit of the scheme and joining it has been kept extremely simple and transparent. Any common citizen can get his official health card made by going to his nearest Sewa Kendra, Common Service Center (CSC) or any government hospital with the help of his Aadhaar card and Voter card. To effectively reach this welfare campaign to every village and every household in the state, a vast network of more than 39,000 ASHA workers and about 900 facilitators across Punjab has been fully activated. To further accelerate the registration work and to encourage the workers, the government is also providing them with special incentives.

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As per the Punjab State Health Agency, so far about 47.27 lakh health cards have been issued in the state, through which a total of 23.01 lakh families have been successfully covered. Out of these, about 3.79 lakh patients have so far availed the full benefit of this scheme by getting free and quality treatment worth more than Rs. 654 crore. Among these beneficiaries, 48.5 percent are men and 51.5 percent are women. Apart from this, the share of rural areas has been 69 percent and the share of urban areas has been 31 percent. By further strengthening and increasing the health budget, the Punjab Government is fully committed to further expand the ambit of this important scheme.