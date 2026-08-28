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Home / Advertorials / 'Tirth Yatra Yojana' for the elderly of Punjab 

'Tirth Yatra Yojana' for the elderly of Punjab 

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Advertorials
Updated At : 05:47 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
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In old age, it is the heartfelt dream of every elderly person to spend some special moments of their life in the darshan of holy places and in the devotion of God, but it is often seen that at this stage of life, due to financial constraints, physical weakness, lack of means of transport and other household responsibilities, these wishes remain suppressed within their hearts. 

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Recognizing these unfulfilled desires and long-cherished aspirations of the elderly, the Punjab Government has launched the 'Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', which is now proving to be a true support for the elderly of the state.  

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Under this scheme, all citizens of Punjab who are residents and 50 years of age or above can get an opportunity for a completely free pilgrimage without any financial burden. The government takes full care of every possible facility for the pilgrims during the journey, in which apart from the means of travel, the entire cost of accommodation and food is borne by the Punjab Government. This ensures that the elderly do not have to face financial hardship or any other kind of problem and they visit their favourite religious places with complete peace of mind and devotion.  

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During the long journey, the health and safety of the pilgrims is always given top priority. To deal with any emergency or health-related situation, medical teams, concerned officials and sevadars are constantly present with the travellers so that no one faces any kind of difficulty. Apart from this, every traveller is also given a special kit of essential items required during the journey, such as blankets, sheets, towels and other items of use, completely free of cost. 

The scope of this special scheme includes many prominent religious, historical and faith centres across the country, where pilgrims can pay their obeisance. To avail this service, interested travellers have to apply online with necessary documents such as identity card, proof of residence and health certificate etc. Due to this pro-people policy of the Punjab Government, a large number of pilgrims are daily visiting these holy places and making this stage of their life pleasant.

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