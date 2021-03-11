1,170 awarded degrees at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

As many as 1,170 graduate and post graduate students were awarded degrees during the 63rd annual convocation function held at the DAV College, Amritsar. The function was presided over by Prof Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi as chief guest and Prof TS Benipal, Dean, College Development Council, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar as guest of honour.

The convocation began with an academic procession that had presence of academic council, chief guests and faculty of the college. In his address, Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated all the degree holders for their success and shared few words of his advice with them. He stressed on the importance of hard work and persistent efforts to reap fruits of success in one’s life, and motivated the students to strive for higher, stronger and brighter tomorrow.

While addressing the students, Prof Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi emphasised on the importance of personalised learning. She gave key insights on National Education Policy 2020. “It has a student centric approach that will provide complete freedom to students to choose courses of their choice and add credits to their academic bank,’ she said. She also shared various stories of her students that how she always motivates her students to remain curious to learn new aspects in education. She motivated teachers to help their students to keep themselves active and motivated.

TS Benipal, Dean, College Development Council, GNDU, talked about the importance of setting goals in order to achieve them in your life. He said sports and education play an important role in shaping your personality. He also focused on fact that students should always extract the benefits from each and every situation. He talked about holistic development for having good human beings in society.

The students who were awarded degrees included those from streams including MSc (Physics, Maths, and Computer Science), MA (English, Economics, History, Hindi) and MCom students. Among the graduates, degrees were awarded to students of BSc (Medical, Non-Medical, Economics, IT, Computer Science, Biotechnology), BBA, BCom, BCA, BJMC, & BA regular and evenings classes.