1,218 CCTVs to keep a hawk eye in holy city under Amritsar Smart City project

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 1

Under the Smart City project, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has proposed to instal 1,218 CCTV cameras at 466 locations in the city. The MC would also establish an Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) to keep a check on the movements on the entire city.

To cover 466 locations The MC will also establish an Integrated Command Control Centre to keep a check on the movements in city.

The entire city will be monitored 24x7 through these cameras on multiple screens, wherein the company, hired by ASCL, will look after the operation and maintenance work for 4 years

Preparations are being made to build ICCC on the top floor of the MC head office building in Ranjit Avenue

This project will cost around Rs 95 crore. It will be funded by the ASCL

ASCL officials claim it will be completed in nine months

Preparations are being made to build the ICCC on the top floor of the Municipal Corporation head office in Ranjit Avenue. This project will cost around Rs 95 crore. It will be funded by the Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL).

Officials of the ASCL claimed that they had the target to complete this project within nine months. At the Integrated Command Control Centre, the entire city would be monitored 24x7 through these 1,218 cameras on multiple screens, wherein the company, hired by ASCL, will look after the operation and maintenance work for four years.

Officials claimed that there would be complete monitoring to trace crime and control traffic in the city.

As many as 12 air quality monitors, 10 message display boards, emergency call booths and intelligent traffic management systems would also be installed at 17 locations under this project.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said every major square and intersection of the city would be covered under the project, in which four to eight CCTV cameras would be installed at the intersections. Similarly, the walled city and the outskirt areas would also be covered.

The roundabouts and intersections at Ranjit Avenue, Lawrence Road, Majitha Road, Batala Road, Putlighar, Chheharta, Bus Stand, Railway Station, Hathi Gate, Lohgarh, Lahori Gate and other areas would be covered.

Under the project, the emergency response system will be active for 24 hours. With this, the police will be more capable than before to deal with criminals.

Last year, the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMDIC) had floated tenders for three cities under this project.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said with the installation of CCTV cameras, residents and tourists visiting the holy city would be more safe and secure. “With the installation of CCTV cameras in every street and locality, crimes like theft, dacoity and snatching will also be curbed,” he said.

#smart city