Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

During a special campaign, Rs 1,25,650 fine was recovered from passengers travelling without tickets in trains running from Jalandhar to Amritsar last night.

Railway officials said checking staff found several passengers travelling without tickets on train No. 15708 and 12029/12030 Amritsar Shatabdi Express. Officials also inspected facilities for passengers and catering arrangements, which were found satisfactory.

Officials said travelling without ticket was an offence. They said ticket checking campaign would continue on trains. Officials interacted with passengers and made them aware about UTS mobile app, which can be used for buying tickets. Officials appealed to passengers to maintain cleanliness and cooperate with the Railways for keeping stations clean.