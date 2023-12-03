Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 2

Day after unknown armed miscreants looted a recovery agent of a private finance firm on the airport road near Haer village, the police have cracked the case within 24 hours of the incident.

The police nabbed two persons and recovered a .32 bore pistol, two magazines and six live rounds from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Amritpal Singh (25) and Avtar Singh (19), both residents of Guru Ki Wadali falling under the Chheharta police station here.

Harpreet Singh Mander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), investigation, said miscreants had snatched a bag of Sumit Kumar, alias Giri, which contained Rs 1.25 lakh in cash and a tab. Giri told the police that he was going to the residence of Kuljit Kaur located near Gurdwara Baba Jeewan Singh on the airport road for collecting instalment when two armed persons with covered faces fired at him and robbed him.

Giri, a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttara Pradesh, works as cash collection agent in Bharat Finance Limited. At present, he lives in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar near Putlighar.

The DCP said following probe, the police identified the suspects and arrested them today. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation. The DCP said Amritpal had six criminal cases registered against him.

Another collection agent of a finance firm was looted by armed robbers in Machhinangal village in Jhander yesterday. The victim was identified as Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Lakhewali village.

The victim told the police that on Friday around 3:30 pm he was going from Machhinangal village to Mallunangal village on his two-wheeler when two bike-borne persons with covered faces stopped him and kicked his bike. The victim said he lost balance and fell down. He said one of the suspects took out a “datar” and threatened to kill him. The suspects snatched Rs 11,960 and mobile phone from the victim and fled from the spot.