1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 15

Less than 1 per cent (0.88 per cent) voters with disabilities and 1.3 per cent voters above the age of 80 exercised franchise by availing the postal ballot facility of the Election Commission.

The respective election teams from each constituency visited houses of voters, who had opted for postal ballot. Total 550 postal ballots were cast by voters above the age of 80 and 116 postal ballots were received by voters under PwD category. The district has 40,755 registered voters above the age of 80 and 13,067 PwD voters.

The elderly and voters with disability cast postal ballots in presence of election teams in Amritsar.

On February 13, teams comprising polling officers, staff, videographers and police personnel had visited the houses of voters, who opted for postal ballots. Prashant, a member of the polling team from Amritsar West, said the entire process of postal ballot was video-recorded and secrecy maintained as per instructions. He said: “Voters submitted their vote, which was later sealed in the presence of the polling officer and a declaration was signed by the voter. The entire process was video-recorded. It is a unique feature of this poll. Postal ballot facility has proved to be inclusive of voters, who could not cast their votes due to age limitations and otherwise.”

Manavpreet Singh, nodal officer for postal ballot in the district, said 15 voters, who had opted for postal ballot from Rajasansi were absent on Tuesday.

“The respective teams had visited their houses on Tuesday but they were not present. They will be approached again on February 16, as a reserved date was assigned for postal ballots.”

One pink booth in each constituency

Prashant, a member of the polling team from Amritsar West, said each constituency will have a pink booth, an initiative that aims at encouraging women’s participation in the poll process. “These booths will be made aesthetic to encourage women voters. These will be exclusively managed by women teams during polling on February 20,” he said, adding that the entire staff at such polling booths, including security personnel, would be women. The concept of pink booths was introduced by ECI in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll for the first time.