1.31 kg drug, 3 pistols found hidden near Ravi

Acting on a tip-off, the Ramdass police recovered 1.31 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) and three illegal pistols from wild bushes near the Ravi river at Ghonewal village in the border belt here on Saturday.

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The recovery was made during a search operation after the police received information that narcotics and weapons had been concealed in a patch of elephant grass in the area.

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According to the police, the initial investigation has raised suspicion that the contraband and weapons may have been sent from Pakistan into Indian territory through a drone or another cross-border route. The police are now probing the possible supply chain and the persons who were to collect the consignment.

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Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Sukhjinder Singh said the police received information on Saturday about narcotics and weapons being hidden near the Ravi in Ghonewal village. Acting on the input, a police team conducted a search of the identified area and recovered the consignment.

The contraband and the weapons were recovered in the presence of Ghonewal sarpanch Prithipal Singh. The consignment was wrapped in yellow plastic tape, which, according to the police, hints that it may have been smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.

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The recovery included 1.31 kg of ICE along with three pistols. The police said the intended recipients of the consignment would be established during the investigation.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Ramdas police station. Police teams are working to identify those involved in the cross-border supply network and determine how the consignment reached the area.

The police have also intensified surveillance and checking in adjoining border villages to identify suspicious movement and prevent further attempts to push narcotics and illegal weapons into the state.