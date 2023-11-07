1,400 elderly examined at camp

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 6

As many as 1,400 elderly persons were medically examined and treated for dental, eye, ear and throat related problems by a team of specialists at a camp organised under the banner of ‘Sade Bazurg, Sada Maan’ by the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department, Punjab. The team of medical specialists at the camp was led by Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar was the chief guest at the camp. In his interaction with the elderly, the DC inquired about their well-being and instructed officials to give them preference when they come to their office to get their problems resolved.

District Programme Officer Paramjit Kaur said forms relating to pension and other facilities were filled at the camp and 51 beneficiaries were given their Ayushman cards on the spot.

#Tarn Taran