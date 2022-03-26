1,500 plaints heard during special camps by Amritsar police

Amritsar, March 25
To bring transparency and accountability in the Police Department, the city police today launched ‘Know your case scheme’ in which complainants were called to settle their grievances. The initiative was taken by the police to reduce the pendency of complaints in the department through mutual understanding and take further necessary action in the cases.
Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said as many as 15 camps were set up at different places, including the Division A police station, Division B, Division C, Division D police station, Mohkampura police station and Gate Hakima police station. The camps were supervised by DCP, ADCP and ACP rank officials, besides in-charges of economic offence wings and cyber cell. He said during the camps, the officials heard grievances of people and settled disputes with opposite parties after counselling and mutual understanding. Around 1,500 complaints were heard during the camps.
