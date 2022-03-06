1,626 students of Khalsa College, Amritsar, get degrees

Amritsar, March 5
Governor, Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit awarded degrees to 1,626 students during the 116th annual convocation of Khalsa College here on Saturday.
Delivering convocational address, Governor Prohit said the world was full of struggles and only those properly equipped with education can face the challenges and emerge winners in life. He said the college not only provides degrees to students, but even the courage and confidence to stand against odds.
KCGC president Satyajit Singh Majithia also addressed during the convocation ceremony.
He congratulated all students on getting their degrees and said: “The degree is not just a paper but an effort to move ahead in the journey of life.” Principal Mehal Singh read the progress report of the college, citing the achievements of students in academics, cultural activities and sports.
Two senior members of the KCGC Paramjit Singh Bal and Jatinder Singh Sachdev were honoured for their contributions to society.
The Research Award was bestowed upon Jaswinder Singh, Associate Professor, Zoology, and Best Teacher Award was given to Amit Anand, Associate Professor, Chemistry.
