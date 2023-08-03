Rs 1.63 cr fine recovered for traffic violations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 2

The traffic police have recovered Rs 1.63 crore fine from violators of rules during the past three months. Majority of them were owners of vehicles without number plates or without high security registration plates (HSRPs).

Recently, the Punjab Government had refused to extend the deadline for fixing HSRPs on vehicles. In order to improve the traffic situation, the police have been on challaning spree for the past several months. A total of 27,024 persons were challaned for violating the traffic norms.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order), said, “The traffic police have been working for regulating vehicles in the holy city which witnesses maximum footfall of tourists.” He said, “Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (Traffic) and four Assistant Commissioners of Police have been deputed for checking violations. The manpower in the traffic wing has also been increased.”

He said, “The people are relieved of long traffic jams. Thirty PCR bikes and 28 cars patrol the city for streamlining the traffic.”

In July alone, the police challaned 7,956 persons for different violations and recovered a fine of Rs 43.64 lakh from them. Out of them, 1,468 persons were challaned for driving vehicles without number plates or without HSRPs followed by 1,394 for wrong side driving or one-way violation.

7,956 challaned in July

