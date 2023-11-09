1,641-gm gold worth Rs 1 cr seized from two passengers at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

Officials of the Customs Department deployed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport have recovered 1,641 grams of gold from two passengers, who arrived from Sharjah. The market value of the gold is estimated to be Rs 1 crore.

Officials said two passengers arrived here at the airport from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight. During search, gold hidden in motor parts kept in their luggage was recovered.

The total weight of gold recovered was 1641.60 grams, whose market value was estimated to be Rs 99.71 lakh, said officials.

The gold was seized by the department under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation into the matter had been initiated, said officials.

#Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport Amritsar