 1,800 employees of govt-aided schools await salary, pension : The Tribune India

1,800 employees of govt-aided schools await salary, pension

1,800 employees of govt-aided schools await salary, pension


Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, June 22

The Education Department has failed to issue salary grants to thousands of teachers and other employees of government-aided (aided) schools in Punjab since February 2023. Around 1,800 teachers from government aided schools in Punjab have been working without salary since March, 2023. Despite numerous requests and demonstrations, the efforts of the teaching and non-teaching employees of the aided schools in the state have not born any fruit.

NN Saini, president, Punjab State Government Aided Teachers and Other Employees’ Union, said the DPI, Secondary Education Office, that releases grants for salaries to aided schools has been delaying the release of funds citing lack of auditors. “This has been a consistent problem that teachers from aided schools face every year during the summer months. The lack of auditors in the Education Department or whatever reason they cite aside, teachers have been working without being paid and it has become difficult for many of us to sustain our expenses,” he said. The District Education Office had forwarded the report of the grants required to pay salaries to the staff of aided schools earlier in March.

Amritsar has around 35 government-aided schools with strength of six-eight teachers in each school. “Apart from delay in release of salary grants, the grants for free distribution of books and other incentives at par with government schools have also been delayed. The CV cadre teachers, who have retired, are not entitled to any pension, and we have been raising this issue for the last two years now. Even after a lapse of two and a half years, the PPO order of pension could not be issued,” shared Pension Association head Gurcharan Singh Chahal.

Raise demand for merger with govt schools

The aided schools management facing financial crunch have been demanding the merger of these schools with government schools and allocation of teachers as well. The aided schools are also facing an acute shortage of teachers as there has been no recruitments since 2003. “For every 30 students, there has to be one teacher according to the teacher-student ratio in the state. But in aided schools, there are a total of only 8-10 teachers, who are taking care of learning of Classes I-XII. The recruitment process for teachers for aided schools is same as for government schools. Also, in government schools there is rationalization done when the student-teacher ratio is insufficient. In aided schools, teachers are penalised by cutting their salaries and expenses,” informed Ajay Chauhan, a teacher in Prem Ashram School, Beri Gate. Owing to low, inconsistent salaries, the number of teachers in aided schools has drastically come down from 9,468 to 1,800 across the state in the last 12 years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

2
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

3
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

4
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5
Nation

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

6
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

7
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

8
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

9
Punjab

Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Nation

After uproar over Holi celebrations at Islamabad university, Pakistan PM's office asks Higher Education Commission to withdraw notification

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi’s gifts to Biden

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi's gifts to Biden


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Four pistols smuggled from Pak through drone seized

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Accept form of transgender category candidate: HC

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Baba Balak Nath Nagar park in total disarray

British MP Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal