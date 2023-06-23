1,800 employees of govt-aided schools await salary, pension

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, June 22

The Education Department has failed to issue salary grants to thousands of teachers and other employees of government-aided (aided) schools in Punjab since February 2023. Around 1,800 teachers from government aided schools in Punjab have been working without salary since March, 2023. Despite numerous requests and demonstrations, the efforts of the teaching and non-teaching employees of the aided schools in the state have not born any fruit.

NN Saini, president, Punjab State Government Aided Teachers and Other Employees’ Union, said the DPI, Secondary Education Office, that releases grants for salaries to aided schools has been delaying the release of funds citing lack of auditors. “This has been a consistent problem that teachers from aided schools face every year during the summer months. The lack of auditors in the Education Department or whatever reason they cite aside, teachers have been working without being paid and it has become difficult for many of us to sustain our expenses,” he said. The District Education Office had forwarded the report of the grants required to pay salaries to the staff of aided schools earlier in March.

Amritsar has around 35 government-aided schools with strength of six-eight teachers in each school. “Apart from delay in release of salary grants, the grants for free distribution of books and other incentives at par with government schools have also been delayed. The CV cadre teachers, who have retired, are not entitled to any pension, and we have been raising this issue for the last two years now. Even after a lapse of two and a half years, the PPO order of pension could not be issued,” shared Pension Association head Gurcharan Singh Chahal.

Raise demand for merger with govt schools

The aided schools management facing financial crunch have been demanding the merger of these schools with government schools and allocation of teachers as well. The aided schools are also facing an acute shortage of teachers as there has been no recruitments since 2003. “For every 30 students, there has to be one teacher according to the teacher-student ratio in the state. But in aided schools, there are a total of only 8-10 teachers, who are taking care of learning of Classes I-XII. The recruitment process for teachers for aided schools is same as for government schools. Also, in government schools there is rationalization done when the student-teacher ratio is insufficient. In aided schools, teachers are penalised by cutting their salaries and expenses,” informed Ajay Chauhan, a teacher in Prem Ashram School, Beri Gate. Owing to low, inconsistent salaries, the number of teachers in aided schools has drastically come down from 9,468 to 1,800 across the state in the last 12 years.