1,931 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 9

On the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), a National Lok Adalat was organised in the district under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood, who is also Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), here on Saturday.

As many as 1,931 out of the total 3,938 cases were disposed of on the spot. To hear the cases, 16 benches were constituted and out of these 12 in Tarn Taran, three in Patti and one in Khadoor Sahib subdivision.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratima Arora, who is also the District Secretary of the DLSA, said while settling the cases, a recovery of Rs 12.91 crore was made.

Pratima Arora. CJM Pratima Arora called upon the people to avail of the facility of the National Lok Adalats to save their money and time. The judicial officer said the next national Lok Adalat would be held on December 9.

#Tarn Taran