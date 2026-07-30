1 arrested in Ranjit Avenue shooting case

The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested one of the accused involved in firing at a youth following a parking dispute in E-Block of Ranjit Avenue a few days ago.

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The police have also impounded the Creta and seized the pistol allegedly used in the crime.

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Investigating officer Robin Hans said the accused had been identified as Harmanbir Singh, a resident of Mahal village. He is currently being interrogated to identify and arrest his accomplices.

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According to the police, the incident took place late on the night of July 27 when Kunal had reached E-Block, Ranjit Avenue, for some work. The accused and his associates were already present there. An argument reportedly broke out after Kunal parked his car, escalating into a violent confrontation.

The accused allegedly assaulted Kunal before firing shots. One of the bullets struck the latter in the abdomen, leaving him critically injured. The assailants fled the spot in their car immediately after the attack.

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Some local residents, along with police personnel, rushed the injured man to a hospital for treatment. later, a case was registered at the Ranjit Avenue police station on the complaint of Kunal’s father Ashwani Arora. The police said urther investigation was underway.