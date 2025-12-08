DT
1 arrested with 626 gm opium in Tarn Taran

1 arrested with 626 gm opium in Tarn Taran

The police have registered a case under sections of the NDPS Act against the suspect

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:38 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
A team of the Kacha Pakka police, led by ASI Mehal Singh, arrested a man and recovered 626 gm of opium from his possession here on Saturday.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) said here today that the accused has been identified as Avtar Singh of Bhaini Gurmukh Singh village. The police party, while on patrolling duty, found the suspect roaming suspiciously and on frisking him, the cops found the opium from his possession.

The police have registered a case under Sections 81-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the suspect.

